AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,284,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,769 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $128,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

T traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,350,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,602,186. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $280.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.