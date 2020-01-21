Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.99.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,034,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,845,160. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

