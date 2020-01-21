Barnes Group’s (B) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Barnes Group (NYSE:B)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on B. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of B traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,055. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barnes Group news, VP Marian Acker sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $174,169.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $1,410,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,308,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 328.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 256,029 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 118,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barnes Group by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

