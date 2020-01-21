Barry Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Oracle by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,894 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 37,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2,247.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Oracle by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 36,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $3,071,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. 8,773,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,915,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

