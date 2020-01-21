Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,026 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Electric by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,193,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $433,181,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,082,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 42,508,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,005,832. The company has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.