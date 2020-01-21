Barry Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Washington Trust Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WASH shares. ValuEngine raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. 30,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $905.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

