Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAS. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.31 ($77.10).

Shares of Basf stock traded up €0.39 ($0.45) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €64.91 ($75.48). 1,759,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. Basf has a 1-year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1-year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.54.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

