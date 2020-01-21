Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €61.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAYN. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.94 ($92.95).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €75.50 ($87.79) on Friday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €66.52.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.