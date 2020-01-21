Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 288 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.30. The company had a trading volume of 531,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $171.74 and a 52-week high of $253.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

