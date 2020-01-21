Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,553 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 130,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 94,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,510,633. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

