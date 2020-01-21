Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,699 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $137.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.62. The company has a market cap of $433.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

