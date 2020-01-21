Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,915 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

JKE stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.48. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day moving average is $198.52. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.07 and a 12 month high of $221.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

