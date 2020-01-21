BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.00

BE Semiconductor Industrs NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BE Semiconductor Industrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 2.14.

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industrs had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $99.72 million for the quarter.

About BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

