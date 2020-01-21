Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.74

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.74 and traded as high as $15.73. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 15,045 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.33.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.43). Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $149,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,160.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $318,319.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,329.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,392 shares of company stock worth $618,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 96.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

