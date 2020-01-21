Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on the stock. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,250 ($29.60).

LON PPH opened at GBX 1,990 ($26.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $844.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,909.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,852.50. PPHE Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,020 ($26.57).

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

