BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $172,496.00 and approximately $44,971.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052892 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072530 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,744.64 or 1.00275443 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038252 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,379,279 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

