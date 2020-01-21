BitCapitalVendor Market Cap Hits $4.87 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $24,420.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.67 or 0.05527987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00026874 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00033781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127669 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,599,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.