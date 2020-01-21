Black Mammoth Metals (CVE:BMM) Stock Price Up 50%

Black Mammoth Metals Corp (CVE:BMM)’s stock price rose 50% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 10,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $443,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 8.57.

Black Mammoth Metals Company Profile (CVE:BMM)

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper properties, as well as precious metals. Its flagship property is the Blanco Creek Property, which consists of 40 unpatented federal lode claims and 3 historic underground mines in central Idaho.

