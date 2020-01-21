Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd Announces Dividend of €0.03 (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (LON:BGLF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BGLF traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 392,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,246. Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing has a 1 year low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.92 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of $3.38 million and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1,588.34 and a current ratio of 1,588.67.
About Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing
