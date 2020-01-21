Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd Announces Dividend of €0.03 (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (LON:BGLF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BGLF traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 392,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,246. Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing has a 1 year low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.92 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of $3.38 million and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1,588.34 and a current ratio of 1,588.67.

About Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

