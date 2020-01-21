BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) to Market Perform

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Investec upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $867.26.

Shares of RIO traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after acquiring an additional 232,716 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,939,000 after acquiring an additional 318,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

