Bodycote (LON:BOY) Rating Lowered to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) to a sector performer rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 930 ($12.23).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bodycote to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 853.57 ($11.23).

LON BOY opened at GBX 927 ($12.19) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 926.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 789.86. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

