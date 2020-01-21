Boeing (LON:BOE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $322.00

Boeing Co (LON:BOE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 322 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 323.28 ($4.25), with a volume of 23936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.80 ($4.29).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of £121.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £115.86. The stock has a market cap of $183.36 billion and a PE ratio of 48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

