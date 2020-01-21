Bolivarcoin (BOLI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61.00

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $137,330.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,122,579 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

Bolivarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

