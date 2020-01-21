BOOM (BOOM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26,565.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. BOOM has a market cap of $735,816.00 and $26,565.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.29 or 0.03623113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00205941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00127526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 972,889,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,741,988 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.