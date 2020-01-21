BQT Price Reaches $0.0172 on Exchanges (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, BQT has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $55,922.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.64 or 0.05517233 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00026818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011409 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,642,534 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . BQT’s official website is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

