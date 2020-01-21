Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34,525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after buying an additional 630,497 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,654,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Fortinet by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 349,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after buying an additional 261,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fortinet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after buying an additional 176,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.91.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at $653,765,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

