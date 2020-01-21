Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,985.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.80.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $533.46. 346,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,939. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $401.80 and a one year high of $539.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,371 shares of company stock worth $3,225,225. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

