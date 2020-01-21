Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $9,151,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $424,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5,565.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,799,000 after buying an additional 141,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Charter Equity cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.05. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

