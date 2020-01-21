Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Grows Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.26% of Roper Technologies worth $94,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,451,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,315,000 after buying an additional 83,697 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 75.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after buying an additional 23,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.26. 419,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.95 and its 200-day moving average is $356.27. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $273.13 and a fifty-two week high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

