Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $119.12 Million Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals makes up 2.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $119,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,937,000 after acquiring an additional 36,264 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 838,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

NYSE APD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.18. 1,562,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,123. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.41. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.78 and a 1-year high of $241.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

