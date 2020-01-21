Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 134,199 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,199 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $82,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 97.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.30. 648,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,864. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.85 and a 1 year high of $164.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.