Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 108,682 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108,682 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $47,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,824,000 after buying an additional 266,740 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 14,241.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,119,000 after buying an additional 2,901,600 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,741.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,376,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,931,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,702,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,466,748. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Insiders have sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

