Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is Lipe & Dalton’s 8th Largest Position

Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 3.2% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.14. 6,434,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,558,135. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

