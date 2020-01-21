Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $308.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,304. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.20. The company has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.