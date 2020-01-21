Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 3.3% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.97 and its 200 day moving average is $295.50. The company has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

