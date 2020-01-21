Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

LLNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

LLNW traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,600. The company has a market cap of $614.06 million, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 2.15. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,802,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 415,347 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 14.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,208,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 415,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $3,839,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,410,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

