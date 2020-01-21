Brokerages Anticipate Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Brokerages expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report $1.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan posted sales of $4.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $4.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $4.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Novan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of Novan stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 819,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,687. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novan by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novan by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novan by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novan by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 127,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.