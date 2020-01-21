Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $3.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 15 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Harvard Bioscience to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 30,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,204. The firm has a market cap of $118.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.52. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bertrand Loy bought 12,855 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $33,294.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 102,439 shares of company stock worth $178,492. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

