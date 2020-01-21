Brokerages Set Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Price Target at C$55.89

Shares of Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CSFB raised their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

FTS stock traded up C$0.52 on Thursday, reaching C$57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,310. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.06. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$45.95 and a 12-month high of C$57.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.7000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

