Brokerages Set Informa PLC (LON:INF) Price Target at GBX 896.63

Informa PLC (LON:INF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 906.50 ($11.92).

INF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital raised shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Informa from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 769 ($10.12) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Shares of LON INF traded down GBX 30.40 ($0.40) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 827 ($10.88). The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 657 ($8.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 832.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 825.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

