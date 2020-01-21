Brokerages Set KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Target Price at $6.50

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KSHB shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of KushCo in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of KushCo in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KushCo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on KushCo from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get KushCo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSHB traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.96. 1,562,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,106. KushCo has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KushCo will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.