Brokerages Set Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) PT at $6.08

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,991. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.31. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 910.45% and a negative return on equity of 171.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.