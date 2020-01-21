Brokerages Set Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) PT at C$38.50

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSB. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Norbord from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norbord from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE OSB traded down C$1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.83. The company had a trading volume of 323,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,668. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.39. Norbord has a 1 year low of C$26.31 and a 1 year high of C$40.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$604.38 million. Analysts predict that Norbord will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$955,220.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

