Brokerages Set Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Target Price at $13.42

Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after acquiring an additional 605,650 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $5,035,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 1,194.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 335,125 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 256,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,741,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,771. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.82 million, a P/E ratio of -829.84 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

