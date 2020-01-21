Brokerages Set Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) PT at $173.60

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,447 shares of company stock worth $8,227,879. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Snap-on by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snap-on by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.81. 385,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,235. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $143.12 and a twelve month high of $174.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

