Brokerages Set TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Price Target at $64.00

Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

TNET stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. 266,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,499. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $459,061.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,951.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $308,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,478,075.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 548,545 shares of company stock valued at $28,647,721 and sold 157,613 shares valued at $8,859,060. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,359,000. Man Group plc raised its position in TriNet Group by 1,141.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 190,426 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TriNet Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 87,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TriNet Group by 170.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 66,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

