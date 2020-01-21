Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Target Price at $14.65

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.65.

TWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,118. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 4,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,453,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,761,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,038.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 577,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 527,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 392,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 317,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 265,207 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

