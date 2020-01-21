Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Price Target at $50.67

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $90,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,099 shares in the company, valued at $548,568.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 60,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,839. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

