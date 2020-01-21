BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its stake in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. BRT Apartments comprises about 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.69% of BRT Apartments worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 49.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. 492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BRT Apartments Corp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.91 million, a PE ratio of 104.77 and a beta of 0.78.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 million. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 90.72%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

