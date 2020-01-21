Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.31

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.31 and traded as low as $20.60. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 992,457 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $247.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.30.

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

